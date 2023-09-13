SC Groups helping crime victims awarded millions in grants, Attorney General announces

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced that groups helping crime victims in South Carolina will soon receive over $31 million in federal and state grants.

Officials said the S.C. Public Safety Coordinating Council approved the grants earlier this year, and the projects begin on October 1, 2023.

According to officials, the grants awarded include Victims of Crime Act (VOCA) grants, Violence Against Women Act (VAWA) grants, State Victim Assistance Program (SVAP) grants, and Supplemental Allocation for Victims Services (SAVS) grants.

“These state and local agencies and non-profit groups do so much to help people who are going through traumatic circumstances,” Attorney General Alan Wilson said. “With these funds we are able to support agencies throughout the state as they assist victims of violent crime in their recovery.”

The organizations benefiting from the grants include private non-profit organizations, sheriff’s offices, police departments, solicitor’s offices, and state agencies. For example, officials stated that Safe Harbor is receiving a VOCA grant and a VAWA grant for over $949,427 to provide services to domestic violence survivors in Anderson, Greenville, Pickens, and Oconee Counties.

“The grant staff of the Crime Victim Services Division in the Attorney General’s Office is honored to work with the hundreds of caring, dedicated professionals who help victims of crime every day in South Carolina,” said Barbara Jean “BJ” Nelson, Director of the Division. “Our goal is to have the most effective, and the most compassionate, victim service system across the United States.”

Officials stated that around 78% of the money came from federal grants and the remaining portion came from state funds.

