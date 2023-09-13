SCDOT: Overturned tractor trailers blocks lanes on I-85 in Spartanburg Co.

WELLFORD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation said a crash on I-85 south is blocking lanes Wednesday morning.

Officials said the crash took place along I-85 south near exit 68 when two tractor trailers crashed before 5:45 a.m.

As of 6:30 a.m., the center and right lanes are blocked.

Stay tuned as we update with more.

