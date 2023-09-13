Toledo Zoo welcomes 165-pound newborn giraffe calf

Toledo Zoo welcomes a 165-pound newborn giraffe calf.
Toledo Zoo welcomes a 165-pound newborn giraffe calf.(Toledo Zoo)
By WTVG Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 1:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG/Gray News) - The Toledo Zoo announced its giraffe pair had given birth to a new calf on Saturday.

The 165-pound male, Franklin, was born to mom Tuli and dad Rocket.

Both the mother and the baby were examined and found to be in good health.

Zoo staff will introduce Franklin to the rest of the herd over the coming weeks.

He’s expected to make a public appearance at the Africa! exhibit later this month.

Copyright 2023 WTVG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Antonio Chauncey Ross.
Alabama football player arrested on sodomy charge
Crews are responding to an apartment fire in Seneca.
Large fire destroys apartment building in Seneca, injures firefighter
Police in Indiana said a woman died after a wheel broke off a truck and hit her vehicle Monday.
Officials: Woman dies after wheel breaks off truck, crashes through her car’s windshield, roof
Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center
Man says he was raped repeatedly by inmates, guard in S.C. jail
SC restaurants chart high on a list for best Southern BBQ
SC and NC restaurants chart high on a list for best Southern BBQ

Latest News

FILE - The Amazon Prime logo appears on the side of a delivery van as it departs an Amazon...
Amazon says it’s increasing pay for contracted delivery drivers
FILE - U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., a member of the House Freedom Caucus, speaks during a...
Rep. Boebert escorted from Denver theater during ‘Beetlejuice’ show
FILE - The Google logo is displayed at their offices, Nov. 1, 2018, in London. (AP...
Justice Department pushes ahead with antitrust case against Google, questions ex-employee on deals
Updated COVID-19 vaccines will be available this week, according to the Centers for Disease...
What to know about the updated COVID-19 vaccines
Some of the dogs are shown that were taken from a Kentucky home after police said they found a...
73 dogs found in deplorable conditions at Kentucky home, authorities say