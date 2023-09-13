Town of Blacksburg names new Chief of Police to lead department

BLACKSBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Town of Blacksburg announced that the Town Council named Brian Mullinax as the new Chief of Police for the Blacksburg Police Department during a recent meeting.

Officials said Mullinax began his career in public service when he joined the CKC Fire Department at 18 years old. They added that he still works with the department as a captain.

According to officials, Mullinax served in the Army for 20 years before beginning his law enforcement career in 2003, serving as a reserve for the Blacksburg Police Department. Mullinax then joined the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office before returning to the department in 2021 and serving as the acting chief for the last year.

