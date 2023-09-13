WNBA playoffs set to begin with Aces and Liberty hoping to each make history

Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray takes a free throw during the second half of a WNBA...
Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray takes a free throw during the second half of a WNBA basketball game against the Chicago Sky Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)(Erin Hooley | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW YORK (AP) - There was much hype before the WNBA season about the stellar teams in Las Vegas and New York.

Neither disappointed, finishing 1-2 in the standings with the defending champion Aces having the best record in the league at 34-6.

New York was right behind.

Now the two begin the postseason with history on the line.

A’ja Wilson is hoping to lead Las Vegas to a second straight title, something that hasn’t been done since the Los Angeles Sparks won in 2001 and 2002.

AP Player of the Year Breanna Stewart, who came to New York in the offseason as a free agent, hopes to bring the Liberty their first title.

