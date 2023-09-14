The Amazing Acro-Cats to make stop in Asheville for ‘one-of-a-kind purrformance’

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Rock Cats Rescue, Inc., announced that the Amazing Acro-Cats, are headed to Asheville this fall for a performance set to “dazzle audiences.”

Officials said the Acro-Cats are performing at the Diana Wortham Theatre along 18 Biltmore Avenue on October 8 and 9.

According to officials, the Acro-Cats are a troupe of trained cats, who were all former orphans, rescues and strays, that give a “one-of-a-kind ‘purrformance.’” The performance includes the cats riding skateboards, jumping through hoops, ringing bells, balancing on balls and performing other feats of agility.

The Acro-Cats also have the world’s only all-cat band, Tuna and the Rock Cats. The Rock Cats play guitar, drums and piano. They also recently added the Jazz Cats to the group.

The Rock Cats (Whiskermedia)

Tickets for the event range from $30 to $70, and a portion of every ticket sold goes to support Fur Ever Friends of North Carolina, a nonprofit organization dedicated to working with animals in the Piedmont Triad.

Those interested in the show and the Acro-Cats can find more information on their website.

