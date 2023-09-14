Anderson Co. man accused of sexually abusing two young children

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office announced that a man was recently charged for allegedly sexually abusing two young children.

Deputies said Timothy Catron was charged with 3rd-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor and first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor. They added that he was taken into custody and booked into the Anderson County Detention Center.

According to deputies, they began investigating at the end of August and know that the reported acts happened at Catron’s house on Tanglewood Drive.

Deputies stated that after learning more about the situation, they worked with the Anderson City Police Department to execute a search warrant and collected evidence regarding the victims which led them to Catron.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.