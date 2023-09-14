Anderson Co. man accused of sexually abusing two young children

Timothy Catron
Timothy Catron(Anderson County Sheriff's Office)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 6:16 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office announced that a man was recently charged for allegedly sexually abusing two young children.

Deputies said Timothy Catron was charged with 3rd-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor and first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor. They added that he was taken into custody and booked into the Anderson County Detention Center.

According to deputies, they began investigating at the end of August and know that the reported acts happened at Catron’s house on Tanglewood Drive.

Deputies stated that after learning more about the situation, they worked with the Anderson City Police Department to execute a search warrant and collected evidence regarding the victims which led them to Catron.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mathias Uribe's parents said he developed flu-like symptoms and later had to have his limbs...
Doctors remove 14-year-old boy’s hands, feet after he experiences flu-like symptoms
SC restaurants chart high on a list for best Southern BBQ
SC and NC restaurants chart high on a list for best Southern BBQ
Law enforcement officers escort Danelo Cavalcante from a Pennsylvania State Police barracks in...
Escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante is captured in Pa. with the help of dogs and a heat-sensing plane
Overturned truck along I-85
I-85 north reopens following crash in Spartanburg Co.
S.C. senator requests CIA docs after whistleblower claims COVID lab-leak coverup
S.C. senator requests CIA docs after whistleblower claims COVID lab-leak coverup

Latest News

Prisma Health new unit
New treatment unit for childhood blood diseases and cancer coming to Prisma Health
New treatment unit for childhood blood diseases and cancer coming to Prisma Health
New treatment unit for childhood blood diseases and cancer coming to Prisma Health
What we know about the connection between Zachary Hughes and John Mello
What we know about the connection between Zachary Hughes and John Mello
Kari Beal and Dr. Spence Taylor, the former president of Greenville Health System, which is now...
Former president of Greenville Health System talks about insurance negotiations and more