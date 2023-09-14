Arby’s adds Big Game Burger made with venison, elk to menu

The Big Game Burger will be available for a limited time and in limited quantities beginning...
The Big Game Burger will be available for a limited time and in limited quantities beginning Sept. 12.(Inspire Brands)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Arby’s is adding a new burger to the menu that includes meat from a blend of venison, elk, and ground beef.

The Big Game Burger will be available for a limited time and in limited quantities beginning Sept. 12.

Arby’s said the burger is an evolution of the venison sandwich that was introduced to the menu in 2017.

The Big Game Burger includes a patty made from a blend of venison, elk, and ground beef, then topped with crispy onions, tangy pickles, and melty Swiss cheese. The burger is finished with a dark cherry steak sauce, a popular flavor pairing with venison.

The Big Game Burger is available at Arby’s restaurants nationwide, starting at $8.79.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mathias Uribe's parents said he developed flu-like symptoms and later had to have his limbs...
Doctors remove 14-year-old boy’s hands, feet after he experiences flu-like symptoms
SC restaurants chart high on a list for best Southern BBQ
SC and NC restaurants chart high on a list for best Southern BBQ
Law enforcement officers escort Danelo Cavalcante from a Pennsylvania State Police barracks in...
Escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante is captured in Pa. with the help of dogs and a heat-sensing plane
Overturned truck along I-85
I-85 north reopens following crash in Spartanburg Co.
Crews are responding to an apartment fire in Seneca.
Large fire destroys apartment building in Seneca, injures firefighter

Latest News

Alex Murdaugh speaks to Judge Clifton Newman Thursday morning in a Beaufort County courtroom...
WATCH LIVE: Murdaugh trial date set, Fleming to be sentenced in Beaufort Co. court
Christina Parcell
Nude photos lead to new charges after Greer woman’s stabbing death
'Real Ventures: Did we really do that?'
'Real Ventures: Did we really do that?'
Nude photos lead to new arrest in Canebrake case
Nude photos lead to new arrest in Canebrake case
A man views damage to a building caused by recent flooding, Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, at the...
After days of heavy rain and flash flooding in New England, Hurricane Lee is up next