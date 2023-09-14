Fallen officer’s little brother honored at Clemson football game

Easton Hare, the little brother of fallen Easley Officer Matthew Hare, was honored at Clemson's game against Charleston Southern.(Clemson Athletics)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Clemson Athletics honored the little brother of a fallen Upstate officer during their game against Charleston Southern on Saturday.

Easton Hare was named the team’s Kid Captain for the home game. Easton, 5, is the younger brother of Officer Matthew Hare.

Officer Matthew Hare with the Easley Police Department was killed in the line of duty on August 2.(FOX Carolina)

The 22-year-old officer was killed in the line of duty in August while trying to save a woman who was threatening to harm herself on railroad tracks in Easley.

The Kids Captain program is in partnership with Prisma Health. If you would like to nominate a child, click here.

