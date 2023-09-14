Former Upstate detention deputy accused of giving inmates contraband

WALHALLA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said a former detention deputy was arrested for furnishing contraband within the facility.

On Aug. 18, the sheriff’s office began an inquiry after receiving reports that contraband was being brought into the Oconee County Detention Center and given to inmates.

During the course of the inquiry, the sheriff’s office said it obtained evidence that 19-year-old Tyler Christian Watson of Central provided inmates with contraband between May 1 and August 19 while he was employed as a detention deputy.

The sheriff’s office mentioned that Watson had only been working at the detention center since Feb. 13.

Deputies said Watson turned himself in on Sept 14 and was booked into the Oconee County Detention Center on charges for misconduct in office and furnishing contraband into a detention facility.

At this time, Watson remains in jail pending a bond hearing.

“The Sheriff’s Office conducted this inquiry, and additional investigation, in house. I did not request an outside investigation by another law enforcement agency due to the fact that our Narcotics Agent obtained enough evidence, including evidence from Mr. Watson himself, which rose to the level of probable cause that did not necessitate an outside investigation,” says Oconee County Sheriff Mike Crenshaw. “I will continue to uphold our employees to the highest standards of accountability, and should evidence arise of criminal activity by an employee of the Sheriff’s Office, I will take the necessary steps to make sure that those standards of accountability are met by all of our employees.”

