New treatment unit for childhood blood diseases and cancer coming to Prisma Health
By Kari Beal
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Prisma health is in the process of building a new cancer and blood disorder unit here in Greenville.

The new unit is for children with cancer, bleeding disorders and sickle cell disease. Patient family suggestions are being incorporated into the design so patients can feel more comfortable during their visit. These include desks for parents to work remotely as their children receive care or remain in the hospital, an expanded playroom,  two rooms suite for families in end of life-situations, a space for parents to cope or deal with emotions and much more.

Patient Kiersten Mills has aplastic anemia, which is a serious condition where the body stops producing enough new blood cells.

“My journey here was just like many others, unexpected,” patient Kiersten Mills said. “It affected my entire family down to my little brother. Hearing the plans to make the unit more inclusive that children like myself and others need, it makes me really grateful and humbled to the process.

Construction is expected to begin next year and should take two years to complete. The space will be about 7580 square feet.

This new unit won’t be possible without donations. Prisma Health announced a fundraising campaign with hopes to bring in $6 million. So far they have already received a one million dollar donation from hogs for a cause - this is a non-profit barbecue competition.

They hope others join in on the cause. If you are interested the campaign is called “Inspiring Courage.”

