Nude photos lead to new charges after Greer woman’s stabbing death

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Three months before an Upstate woman was killed, the father of her child worked with her suspected killer to spread nude photos of her, according to investigators.

John Joey Mello was arrested on Thursday morning on Blake Street. He is charged with first-degree harassment and criminal conspiracy.

Nude photos lead to new arrest in Canebrake case

According to arrest warrants, Mello and Zachary Hughes conspired to mail pornographic pictures of Christina Parcell to several people and businesses in June and July 2021.

“The defendant’s actions demonstrated a pattern of intentional, substantial, and unreasonable intrusion into the victim’s private life that served no legitimate purpose and caused the victim.... to suffer mental or emotional distress,” the warrants state.

Parcell was found stabbed to death in her home on Canebrake Drive in October 2021.

Hughes, a Juilliard-trained pianist and close friend of Mello, was arrested and charged with murder in the case. He is now also being charged with harassment and criminal conspiracy.

Hughes is accused of stabbing Parcell more than 30 times. His iPhone was seized as part of the investigation and detectives said they were able to determine more than 1,760 WhatsApp messages were exchanged between Hughes and Mello.

In one conversation in April 2021, prosecutors say Mello told Hughes he obtained Parcell’s private number and asked Hughes to “harass the [expletive] out of her.” Hughes’ phone was switched into airplane mode twice on the day before Parcell’s homicide and twice on the day of the homicide, according to court records.

Prosecutors said Hughes was very involved in a custody battle between Parcell and Mello.

Investigators said once they were able to unlock Hughes’ phone, they planned to review all emails, text messages, social media messages, photographs, videos, geo-location information, internet search history and financial payment history.

Mello did an exclusive interview with FOX Carolina after Hughes’ arrest.

