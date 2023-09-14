Officer involved in crash while chasing stolen ambulance, Spartanburg police say

A patrol car belonging to the Spartanburg Police Department was reportedly involved in a crash during a chase with a stolen ambulance on Thursday afternoon.
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A patrol car belonging to the Spartanburg Police Department was involved in a crash during a chase with a stolen ambulance on Thursday afternoon.

FOX Carolina crews saw the damaged patrol car on North Pine Street near East St. John Street. A police officer on the scene said the crash occurred during a pursuit involving a stolen ambulance.

Spartanburg Medical Center confirmed the ambulance was stolen from the Mary Black campus on Thursday. The damaged ambulance was later recovered in Union County.

The health system said no patients or EMS personnel were injured in the incident.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office is assisting in the investigation.

Stay with FOX Carolina for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mathias Uribe's parents said he developed flu-like symptoms and later had to have his limbs...
Doctors remove 14-year-old boy’s hands, feet after he experiences flu-like symptoms
SC restaurants chart high on a list for best Southern BBQ
SC and NC restaurants chart high on a list for best Southern BBQ
Law enforcement officers escort Danelo Cavalcante from a Pennsylvania State Police barracks in...
Escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante is captured in Pa. with the help of dogs and a heat-sensing plane
Overturned truck along I-85
I-85 north reopens following crash in Spartanburg Co.
S.C. senator requests CIA docs after whistleblower claims COVID lab-leak coverup
S.C. senator requests CIA docs after whistleblower claims COVID lab-leak coverup

Latest News

Road Construction Ahead
TRAFFIC: I-85 construction in Greenville County to start next week
Overturned truck along I-85
I-85 north reopens following crash in Spartanburg Co.
Overturned tractor trailer blocks lanes on I-85 in Spartanburg Co.
Lanes back open after tractor trailer crashed on I-85 in Spartanburg Co.
I-85 reopens after oil spill
I-85 re-opens after vehicle fire, oil spill in Duncan