Railcar carrying toxic chemicals explodes in Nebraska; evacuation order lifted

A train car burns, releasing toxic material into the air and forcing evacuations on the West side of North Platte Thursday.
By NBC Nebraska News 2 and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 6:40 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP/Gray News) - Emergency crews are on the scene of a railcar fire at Union Pacific’s Bailey Yard in North Platte, Nebraska.

According to Union Pacific Railroad (UP), an explosion occurred around noon Thursday inside a container, resulting in several railcars catching on fire.

UP said there was no derailment and the car had been stationary in the yard for a few hours.

UP said a container that caught fire contained a hazardous chemical called perchloric acid.

Potentially toxic smoke billows from a railcar on fire in North Platte.

The North Platte Fire Department evacuated people near the explosion due to toxic smoke. The evacuation order was lifted around 5:20 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KNOP via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mathias Uribe's parents said he developed flu-like symptoms and later had to have his limbs...
Doctors remove 14-year-old boy’s hands, feet after he experiences flu-like symptoms
SC restaurants chart high on a list for best Southern BBQ
SC and NC restaurants chart high on a list for best Southern BBQ
Law enforcement officers escort Danelo Cavalcante from a Pennsylvania State Police barracks in...
Escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante is captured in Pa. with the help of dogs and a heat-sensing plane
Overturned truck along I-85
I-85 north reopens following crash in Spartanburg Co.
S.C. senator requests CIA docs after whistleblower claims COVID lab-leak coverup
S.C. senator requests CIA docs after whistleblower claims COVID lab-leak coverup

Latest News

Woman dead in trunk was lured to US to join religious organization, police say; 6 arrested
Woman dead in trunk was lured to US to join religious organization, police say; 6 arrested
Ukraine's Head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak, left, and Ukraine's Foreign...
Zelenskyy is expected to visit Capitol Hill as Congress is debating $21 billion in aid for Ukraine
New charges in 2021 murder case
Two suspects appear in bond court for new charges in 2021 murder case
The poster from Clinton's first football state championship in 1939. This year marks 100 years...
Integration highlights Clinton football’s 100-year tradition
Former President Donald Trump walks to speak with reporters before departure from...
Donald Trump’s last-minute legal challenge could disrupt New York fraud trial