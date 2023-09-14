SCDOR: Pickens Co. man sentenced to prison for furnishing false tax document

By Anisa Snipes
Sep. 14, 2023
SIX MILE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) said a Pickens County man has been sentenced to prison for furnishing a false tax document.

The SCDOR said a judge sentenced 27-year-old Ricardo Antonio Ramos of Six Mile was arrested in Nov. of 2020 and charged with one count of furnishing a false tax document and one count of forgery. The forgery charge was dismissed last week during the trial.

Ramos was accused of of filing a South Carolina Individual Income Tax return in Feb. of 2019 in which officials say he falsely claimed a $31,000 tax credit. He also claimed $988 in Income Tax withheld, when his actual withholdings only totaled $168.

Pickens County Circuit Judge Alex Kinlaw Jr. heard the case last week, found Ramos guilty and sentenced him to one year in prison.

