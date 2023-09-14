TRAFFIC: I-85 construction in Greenville County to start next week

Road Construction Ahead
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 12:44 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Another lane closure on I-85 near Pelham Road is set to take place Sunday evening.

Project officials said I-85 southbound between the SC-14 overpass and Pelham Road overpass will start construction Sept. 17 and continue in late November.

Drivers can expect delays due to lane closures and construction work.

Officials said all work is taking place during the nighttime hours.

The paving process will have many stages to it including removal, buildup and final paving.

Please use caution while traveling and detour if at all possible.

