Trial date set for Murdaugh financial case in S.C.

BEAUFORT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A state-level financial crimes trial for Alex Murdaugh, who is accused of stealing millions of dollars from the sons of his former housekeeper, has been set for Nov. 27.

He is accused of stealing a massive wrongful death settlement owed to the sons of his longtime housekeeper, Gloria Satterfield, after she died in a fall at the Murdaughs’ home in Colleton County.

In total, Murdaugh is facing more than 100 state and federal financial charges after reportedly stealing money from clients of his law firm for years.

During a hearing in Beaufort County on Thursday, Murdaugh’s defense team argued the trial should be delayed.

“What is the hurry?” Attorney Dick Harpootlian asked.

He said he did not think it would be possible to get an impartial jury less than a year after the double murder trial where Murdaugh was convicted of killing his wife and son.

“Don’t we need to let it calm down a little,” asked Harpootlian. “Where are we going to get a jury? Mars?”

“Allendale, Orangeburg, Beaufort, Colleton, Hampton,” Judge Clifton Newman rattled off. The judge, who also presided over the Murdaugh murder trial, said he did not want to presume they would be unable to find a jury.

A federal court hearing for Murdaugh is scheduled for Sept. 21.

Stay with FOX Carolina for updates on this developing story. For more coverage on the Murdaugh cases and related investigations, visit the Tangled Web: Lowcountry section.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.