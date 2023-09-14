Wanted suspect from Texas taken into custody following search near I-85

Generic police lights
Generic police lights(MGN)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 4:14 PM EDT
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office announced that a wanted suspect from Texas was taken into custody Thursday following a search near I-85.

Deputies said the suspect was wanted for two felony assault charges related to an incident involving a pregnant woman.

Deputies stated that they used a helicopter, drones and K-9s to help locate the suspect.

Officials didn’t release any other information about the suspect or the incident he was wanted for. We will update this story as officials give new details.

