Warrant: Union woman sold meth to undercover operative

UNION, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said a methamphetamine trafficking suspect was arrested after an undercover investigation.

The suspect, 37-year-old Laci West, is accused of distributing more than 10 grams of meth to an operative who was working undercover at the direction of law enforcement.

West is charged on Thursday with trafficking in meth, 10 grams or more but less than 28 grams.

The investigation was conducted by SLED and the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

