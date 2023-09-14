Wife defends husband allegedly seen in video pointing gun at fellow driver

Police say the suspect was arrested, and he is facing multiple charges. (WTKR, TISHAWNA BANKS, NEWPORT NEWS GENERAL DISTRICT COURT, CNN)
By WTKR Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 6:13 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WTKR) - A Virginia man is facing multiple charges after a viral video allegedly showed him pointing a gun out his car window at a fellow driver on the interstate.

Tishawna Banks took the video Sunday as she was driving on I-64 in Newport News. It shows a man pull up next to her and point a gun at her.

Virginia State Police say the man in the video is 58-year-old Eugene Trujillo. He was arrested and charged with brandishing a firearm, reckless driving, assault and reckless driving of vehicle in use of a firearm.

The suspect’s wife, Amy Trujillo, is speaking out about the incident. She says her husband was defending himself.

“It’s very sensationalized at this point,” Amy Trujillo said. “I just want everyone to know there are two sides to this story.”

When asked if she thinks it’s right for someone to brandish a gun at someone when driving down the interstate, Amy Trujillo said yes, if they are fearing for their life.

“If someone is using their vehicle in a manner to where someone’s fearing for their life, absolutely,” she said.

The incident started when Banks, Eugene Trujillo and a third driver all merged onto the interstate, according to Banks’ account of the incident in court documents. She claims she changed lanes to pass, and Trujillo got mad, began trying to merge into her lane and eventually pulled in front of her.

She says he then slammed on the brakes four times, “attempting to get me to run into him.”

Banks says she started recording to get Eugene Trujillo’s license plate number then sped off, but the suspect caught up to her and allegedly pointed a gun at her.

It’s unclear how Eugene Trujillo or his wife’s account of events differs from Banks’ account.

Erick Mays, the owner of Peninsula Driving School in Newport News, encourages people to think defensively when driving.

“In the back of my mind, I think everybody nowadays is thinking about some of these really dangerous situations,” he said. “Try to keep plenty of space. Try not to make last-minute decisions and be kind of cutting people off. Be courteous on the roads as best you can.”

Eugene Trujillo was being held in jail without bond as of Tuesday afternoon. His wife was working to find him a lawyer.

Copyright 2023 WTKR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mathias Uribe's parents said he developed flu-like symptoms and later had to have his limbs...
Doctors remove 14-year-old boy’s hands, feet after he experiences flu-like symptoms
SC restaurants chart high on a list for best Southern BBQ
SC and NC restaurants chart high on a list for best Southern BBQ
Law enforcement officers escort Danelo Cavalcante from a Pennsylvania State Police barracks in...
Escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante is captured in Pa. with the help of dogs and a heat-sensing plane
Overturned truck along I-85
I-85 north reopens following crash in Spartanburg Co.
Crews are responding to an apartment fire in Seneca.
Large fire destroys apartment building in Seneca, injures firefighter

Latest News

Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un shake hands during...
No sign of Kim Jong Un as his Russia visit continues and Seoul expresses concern over Putin meetings
S.C. senator requests CIA docs after whistleblower claims COVID lab-leak coverup
S.C. senator requests CIA docs after whistleblower claims COVID lab-leak coverup
The Amazing Acro-Cats to make stop in Asheville
The Amazing Acro-Cats to make stop in Asheville
Police said homicide suspect Christopher Haynes escaped from custody at the George Washington...
As all eyes are fixated on Pennsylvania manhunt, a DC murder suspect is on the run and off the radar
A man views damage to a building caused by recent flooding, Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, at the...
New England has been hit by a likely tornado. Hurricane Lee is up next