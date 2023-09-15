2 TSA agents are accused of working together to rip off passengers at security checkpoint

Two Transportation Security Administration agents at a Miami airport are facing theft allegations. (Source: WSVN, TSA, MIAMI DADE POLICE, CNN)
By Alex Browning, WSVN
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 9:50 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (WSVN) - Newly released videos reportedly capture two Transportation Security Administration officers going through passengers’ belongings.

TSA agents Joaue Gonzalez and Labarrius Williams were arrested over the summer and accused of working together to rip off passengers who were going through airport security.

One of the videos reportedly shows Gonzalez fidgeting with a bag and appearing to try and open the zipper before following the bin down the conveyor belt.

Moments later, he then appears to put his hands in his pockets.

And in another video, the men can be seen working next to one another with Williams apparently going through an item in a bin.

He then is seen sliding his right hand into his jacket pocket.

Prosecutors say the duo is responsible for several rip-offs. Both men have been charged with grand theft.

Court records show Gonzalez has made a deal with prosecutors for his charges to be dropped, pending he meets certain requirements, and Williams’ case remains pending.

Copyright 2023 WSVN via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mathias Uribe's parents said he developed flu-like symptoms and later had to have his limbs...
Doctors remove 14-year-old boy’s hands, feet after he experiences flu-like symptoms
SC restaurants chart high on a list for best Southern BBQ
SC and NC restaurants chart high on a list for best Southern BBQ
Christina Parcell
Nude photos lead to new charges after Greer woman’s stabbing death
Law enforcement officers escort Danelo Cavalcante from a Pennsylvania State Police barracks in...
Escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante is captured in Pa. with the help of dogs and a heat-sensing plane
Overturned truck along I-85
I-85 north reopens following crash in Spartanburg Co.

Latest News

Woman dead in trunk was lured to US to join religious organization, police say; 6 arrested
Woman dead in trunk was lured to US to join religious organization, police say; 6 arrested
FILE - United Auto Workers members march while holding signs at a union rally held near a...
Detroit automakers and auto workers remain far from a deal as end-of-day strike deadline approaches
Several shedded skins were found, indicating as many as 40 snakes may have lived there at some...
‘This is crazy’: 20 rattlesnakes found inside a homeowner’s garage
Suspect charged after leading law enforcement on chase in stolen ambulance
Suspect charged after leading law enforcement on chase in stolen ambulance