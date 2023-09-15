Coroner called to Greenville County crash scene

Firefighters, state troopers and the coroner were on scene of the collision near the intersection of Mauldin Road and South Pleasantburg Drive.
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office responded to the scene of a crash on Friday afternoon.

Firefighters, state troopers and the coroner were on scene of the collision near the intersection of Mauldin Road and South Pleasantburg Drive.

The crash appeared to involve a truck and a motorcycle, but details about how it occurred have not yet been confirmed.

Stay with FOX Carolina for updates on this developing story.

