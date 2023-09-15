Dan + Shay’s ‘Heartbreak on the Map’ tour kicks off in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Country pop duo Dan + Shay will kick off their 2024 The Hearbreak on the Map tour in the Upstate next year.

The tour to support their upcoming fifth studio album Bigger Houses will debut at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena on Feb. 29, 2024.

In addition to headliners Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney, singer-songwriter Ben Rector and country musician Hailey Whitters will join the tour.

Dan + Shay have won Grammy Awards for their chart-topping hits including Tequila, Speechless and 10,000 Hours.

