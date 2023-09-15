Dan + Shay’s ‘Heartbreak on the Map’ tour kicks off in Greenville

In this Jan. 31, 2019, photo, Dan Smyers, left, and Shay Mooney, of the duo Dan + Shay, pose in...
In this Jan. 31, 2019, photo, Dan Smyers, left, and Shay Mooney, of the duo Dan + Shay, pose in Nashville, Tenn. The duo have been country radio favorites for a while, but broke out big in 2018 with their multiplatinum crossover hit “Tequila,” which is nominated for Grammy Awards for country song of the year and best country duo/group performance. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)(Mark Humphrey | AP)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Country pop duo Dan + Shay will kick off their 2024 The Hearbreak on the Map tour in the Upstate next year.

The tour to support their upcoming fifth studio album Bigger Houses will debut at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena on Feb. 29, 2024.

In addition to headliners Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney, singer-songwriter Ben Rector and country musician Hailey Whitters will join the tour.

Dan + Shay have won Grammy Awards for their chart-topping hits including Tequila, Speechless and 10,000 Hours.

Click here to register for presale tickets.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christina Parcell
Nude photos lead to new charges after Greer woman’s stabbing death
Suspect dies following shooting involving officer in Greenville
Coroner identifies suspect killed in Greenville Co. officer-involved shooting
Terrance Darby
Suspect charged after leading law enforcement on chase in stolen ambulance
McDonald’s customers can purchase 50-cent double cheeseburgers next week in celebration of...
McDonald’s offering 50-cent double cheeseburgers to celebrate National Cheeseburger Day
Former Lowcountry attorney Cory Fleming listens to the prosecutor during his sentencing hearing...
Fleming sentenced, Murdaugh trial date set in Beaufort Co. court

Latest News

Firefighters, troopers and the coroner respond to scene of collision near intersection of...
Coroner called to Greenville County crash scene
Emerald High School student charged with bringing illegal substances to school
Upstate students taken to hospital after laced candy found
Alex Murdaugh in court in Beaufort County.
State responds to Murdaugh’s motion for new murder trial
Boyfriend of missing Spartanburg woman appears in court
Boyfriend of missing Spartanburg woman appears in court