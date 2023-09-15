Deputies: 2 people found dead inside Greer home after child calls 911

Death investigation
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 9:07 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two people were found dead inside a home in Greer Friday morning.

According to the sheriff’s office, around 7:40 a.m. dispatch received call from a child reporting the sound of loud popping noises coming from a home along Windy Oak Way.

Upon arrival, deputies found two people dead inside the home, both whom displayed obvious signs of trauma.

At this time, the Greenville County Coroner’s Office has not yet identified the adults.

This investigation is in its preliminary stages.

Stay tuned as we work to learn more.

MORE NEWS: Officials: Suspect dies following officer-involved shooting in Greenville

