Extra law enforcement added to Buncombe Co. following threat

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Enka Middle School is under watch after “vague and concerning messages” were found written on a bathroom wall on Thursday, according to school officials.

The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office is running an investigation into the concerning messages and extra Student Resource Officers have been sent to the school Friday out of an abundance of caution.

School officials asks anyone with information to contact the school and the Sheriff’s Office any information on the case.

