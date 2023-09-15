Extra law enforcement added to Buncombe Co. following threat

(WOWT)
By Leah Williamson
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Enka Middle School is under watch after “vague and concerning messages” were found written on a bathroom wall on Thursday, according to school officials.

The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office is running an investigation into the concerning messages and extra Student Resource Officers have been sent to the school Friday out of an abundance of caution.

School officials asks anyone with information to contact the school and the Sheriff’s Office any information on the case.

Stay with Fox Carolina for more information on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christina Parcell
Nude photos lead to new charges after Greer woman’s stabbing death
Terrance Darby
Suspect charged after leading law enforcement on chase in stolen ambulance
McDonald’s customers can purchase 50-cent double cheeseburgers next week in celebration of...
McDonald’s offering 50-cent double cheeseburgers to celebrate National Cheeseburger Day
Former Lowcountry attorney Cory Fleming listens to the prosecutor during his sentencing hearing...
Fleming sentenced, Murdaugh trial date set in Beaufort Co. court
One lucky player in Ravenel is holding a Powerball ticket worth $2 million after Wednesday...
$2 million Powerball ticket sold in Ravenel

Latest News

Jeremy and Christina Stroud
Police looking for two persons on interest in breach of trust investigation
2 people found dead inside Greer home after child calls 911
2 people found dead inside Greer home after child calls 911
2 people found dead inside Greer home after child calls 911
LIVE: 2 people found dead inside Greer home after child calls 911
Suspect dies following shooting involving officer in Greenville
Suspect dies following shooting involving officer in Greenville