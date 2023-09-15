Getting Answers: HWY 417

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. - Fox Carolina is working to get answers about your Upstate road concerns.

Highway 417 runs just over 20 miles through Spartanburg and Greenville Counties, taking drivers from Moore to Mauldin.

We received several submissions from viewers who told us most of the problems are along a five-mile stretch in Moore, on the Spartanburg County side.

Anthony wrote in, “Deep potholes due to heavy construction and commercial traffic.”

Bruce also wrote in about the bumpy road, “Numerous patches, vehicles driving in opposing traffic to avoid them.”

Lance Edwards has lived along this highway for

more than 25 years.

“It’s literally crumbling and a couple of times I’ve hit potholes that nearly threw me out of the road,” Edwards said.

Edwards said the road has not been repaved in over two decades. “I think they paved it 24 years ago. That was the last time they paved it.”

Though it’s in rough shape now, Edwards said Highway 417 has not always looked like this.

“Over the last 10 to 12 years we’ve really seen it deteriorate badly.”

With new developments all along this highway, Edwards said the traffic is heavier than ever.

“This road is getting so busy because of all the people moving in here and all the new subdivisions here. A lot of people are going into Spartanburg to work. It’s really become a very busy road. Used to, I could stand in my yard and

not see another car, but now you can’t stand here 30 seconds,” Edwards said.

With potholes, patches, and crumbling pavement, Edwards said the road is not equipped for this much traffic.

“It’s literally impassable,” Edwards said, “I actually thought about buying a new car but I’m not going to buy a new car and have it beat to pieces on a road like this.”

Edwards said the road is overdue for repairs, and wants to know why the South Carolina Department of Transportation is only patching the problems.

“It needs it badly. I don’t think they should have paved some of the projects I’ve seen, when you have roads like this that are in worse condition,” Edwards said.

Part of 417, from Moore Duncan Highway to Reidville Road is set for repaving next year. The project is expected to be complete by the end of August 2024.

If you have another road or bridge in mind, submit it here.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.