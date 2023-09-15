Union Co. deputies looking for missing 14-year-old boy

UNION, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Union County Sheriff’s Office said it is looking for a 14-year-old boy named J. Brannon who was last seen on Sept. 11.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to a home on Linersville Road around 2 a.m. in reference to the missing teen. The mother said she left her home to take another child to ball practice around 5 p.m. but when she got home around 8 p.m., Brannon was not there.

Brannon is described as five foot six and approximately 145 pounds with a crew haircut, black hair and brown eyes.

Several friends told deputies that they have spoken to Brannon through messages but do not know his location.

Investigators are continuing their investigation and SLED has been contacted to assist as well.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 864-427-0800 or 864-429-1611 to speak with a deputy.

