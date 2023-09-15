Oconee County deputies looking for teen who never arrived at home on bus

SENECA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said it is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing teenage girl from Seneca.

Deputies said 16-year-old Lydia Anne Clegg was reported missing Thursday evening by a family member. The family member said Clegg did not come home on the bus from school.

Clegg is described as five foot six and 180 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a red beanie, green t-shirt with a large picture of recording artist Billie Eilish on the shirt, black and white basketball shorts with an “And1″ marking on them, and black and white leather Converse high tops. She was also carrying a black and red backpack with a floral design.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 immediately.

