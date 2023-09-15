Coroner: 2 found shot in Greer home after child calls 911

FOX Carolina's Grace Runkel has the details.
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 9:07 AM EDT
GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two people were found dead inside a home in Greer Friday morning.

According to the sheriff’s office, around 7:40 a.m. dispatch received a call from a child reporting the sound of loud popping noises coming from a home along Windy Oak Way.

Upon arrival, deputies found two people dead inside the home, both of whom displayed obvious signs of trauma. The coroner identified the two as 33-year-old Angelica Aquino and 33-year-old Jonathan Sherrill.

Both Aquino and Sherrill suffered at least one gunshot wound.

An autopsy is scheduled for Saturday to determine the cause and manner of death for both individuals.

This investigation is in its preliminary stages. Stay tuned as we work to learn more.

