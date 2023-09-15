Police looking for two persons on interest in breach of trust investigation

WESTMINSTER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said an investigation is underway by the Westminster Police Department for a breach of trust investigation.

The sheriff’s office said the persons of interest are Jeremy and Christina Stroud who are under investigation for breach of trust with a value of more than $10,000.

Arrest warrants say on Sept. 6, Christina created a false and illegal purchase while the property was under contract not to sell or enter into any contract.

Christina is currently wanted on two warrants for breach of trust more than $10,000.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Westminster Police Department at 864-647-3222.

