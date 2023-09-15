SCDNR: Man charged with illegal deer hunting charges in multiple counties

By Leah Williamson
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 11:45 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) served a search warrant on Wednesday along side officers from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) to a suspect in Greenville County.

Officials said was charged in Spartanburg County with five counts of night hunting deer, two counts of hunting out of season and one count of possession of a beheaded deer.

In Anderson County, SCDNR said the suspect was also charged with night hunting deer, illegal take of deer on Wildlife Management Area and possession of a firearm.

The USFWS charged the suspect with felony possession of a firearm.

This is an ongoing investigation.

