Troopers: Driver killed after hitting tree in Greenville County

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that claimed one person’s life on Friday afternoon.

Troopers said an SUV crossed the center line, ran off the roadway and struck a tree on Piedmont Highway near Linda Avenue around 3:45 p.m.

The driver was the only person in the vehicle and succumbed to injuries at the scene. The victim has not yet been identified.

The Highway Patrol’s investigation into the crash is ongoing.

