Upstate students taken to hospital after illegal substance investigation

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(Clemens v. Vogelsang / CC BY 2.0)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:59 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Multiple high school students in Greenwood were taken to the hospital on Friday.

District officials said administrators and the school resource officer (SRO) at Emerald High School were alerted to a student distributing an illegal substance on campus.

Several students were questioned and officials said a student admitted to distributing the substance to four other students.

As a precaution, four students were transported to the hospital by EMS and a fifth student was transported by a parent to the hospital for evaluation.

The student in possession of the illegal substance will be charged by law enforcement and faces discipline in accordance with the school board policy.

