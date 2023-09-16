Celebrity spotting: Actor Mark Wahlberg visits Clemson

Actor Mark Wahlberg visits Clemson (Photo: @markwahlberg)
Actor Mark Wahlberg visits Clemson (Photo: @markwahlberg)(Mark Wahlberg via Instagram)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 9:20 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Well-known actor Mark Wahlberg was spotted visiting Clemson, South Carolina on Friday.

Wahlberg posted to his Instagram that he stopped by the Rick Erwins in Clemson to check out their stock of Flecha Azul Tequila, which Wahlberg is an principal investor in, according to the brand.

In the video, Wahlberg walks through the kitchen talking with employees. He even poses for pictures with the staff and signed bottles.

MORE NEWS: Chapman holds of Clinton for last-second win in Game of the Week

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two found dead inside Upstate home
Coroner: 2 found shot in Greer home after child calls 911
Suspect dies following shooting involving officer in Greenville
Coroner identifies suspect killed in Greenville Co. officer-involved shooting
DNR and other agencies were involved in the arrest of a suspect on Yown Road in Greenville for...
SCDNR: Man arrested for illegal deer hunting in multiple counties
Fatal crash on Highway 221 North
Coroner releases names of 2 killed in Spartanburg County crash
Jeremy and Christina Stroud
Police looking for two persons on interest in breach of trust investigation

Latest News

Python found in Pickens Walmart parking lot
Python found in Pickens Walmart parking lot
Richard and Fuller talk about the glory days from each of their two state titles, and they...
LIVE with Clinton Football Legends Al Richard and J.D. Fuller
On the 100th anniversary of Clinton football, coach Keith Richardson explains how his players...
LIVE with Legendary Clinton Football Coach Keith Richardson
Chapman holds off Clinton 22-21 at the last second to win FOX Carolina's Game of the Week.
Chapman holds of Clinton for last-second win in Game of the Week