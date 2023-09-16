Chapman holds of Clinton for last-second win in Game of the Week

Chapman wins 22-21 on 100th anniversary of Clinton football
Chapman holds off Clinton 22-21 at the last second to win FOX Carolina's Game of the Week.
By Carmine Gemei
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 11:56 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CLINTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Before tonight’s game dozens of former Clinton High School football players and their families filled the middle school gymnasium for a ceremony honoring 100 years of Red Devils football.

It was a heartwarming way to bring everyone together to celebrate Clinton’s eight state championships and incredible camaraderie. But the heartwarming start to the game turned into a heartbreaking end to the game.

At the very end, Clinton was down 22-15 with the ball. Then, Clinton quarterback Tyshuwan Richardson found Kadon Crawford on a 5-yard slant route for a touchdown as time expired.

That made the score 22-21 with one last play remaining. Clinton Head Coach Corey Fountain decided to go for a 2-point conversion instead of kicking the extra point to try for the tie. It would have been an amazing way to cap off a 100-year celebration. But, it didn’t happen.

Richardson faked a handoff, rolled right and was immediately hit by Chapman’s Mathai Scott and Bennett Smith. Richardson tried to get a pass off, but his knees hit the grass ending the game. Chapman won FOX Carolina’s Game of the Week in thrilling fashion 22-21.

You can catch up on all the local scores here.

Next week, FOX Carolina’s Tailgate Tour takes us to Riverside where they’ll take on Daniel.

