Community mourns loss of Duncan K-9 Kaos

K-9 Kaos with the Duncan Police Department passed away on Wednesday.
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 2:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DUNCAN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Upstate law enforcement community is mourning the loss of a beloved K-9 officer.

In the coming days, officials will release details about services at the Duncan Event Center for Kaos which will be open to the public.

Kaos was a part of many community events and educational visits at schools in the area.

The Wellford Police Department said the loss was a tremendous upset for local law enforcement and asked for prayers for K-9 handler Officer Andy Wright.

