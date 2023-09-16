Community mourns loss of Duncan K-9 Kaos

DUNCAN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Upstate law enforcement community is mourning the loss of a beloved K-9 officer.

K-9 Kaos with the Duncan Police Department passed away on Wednesday.

In the coming days, officials will release details about services at the Duncan Event Center for Kaos which will be open to the public.

Kaos was a part of many community events and educational visits at schools in the area.

The Wellford Police Department said the loss was a tremendous upset for local law enforcement and asked for prayers for K-9 handler Officer Andy Wright.

