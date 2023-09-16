Coroner releases names of 2 killed in Spartanburg County crash

CHESNEE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office was called to the scene of a collision that claimed two lives on Friday night.

The crash occurred on Highway 221 North near Ezell Road around 5:15 p.m.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said four people were in a Jeep Grand Cherokee traveling east on Ezell Road. The Jeep attempted to make a left turn onto Highway 221 and collided with a Toyota Tacoma pickup truck.

A total of five people were injured in the collision.

A passenger in the Jeep succumbed to injuries at the scene of the crash. A second victim passed away at the hospital.

The coroner identified the victims as 45-year-old Jennifer Frye Tucker and 54-year-old Gena Renae Kirby.

“Please keep the families of these two victims in your thoughts and prayers during their time of loss and grief,” Coroner Rusty Clevenger said.

