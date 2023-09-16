Coroner releases names of 2 killed in Spartanburg County crash

The crash occurred on Highway 221 North near Ezell Road.
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 7:53 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESNEE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office was called to the scene of a collision that claimed two lives on Friday night.

The crash occurred on Highway 221 North near Ezell Road around 5:15 p.m.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said four people were in a Jeep Grand Cherokee traveling east on Ezell Road. The Jeep attempted to make a left turn onto Highway 221 and collided with a Toyota Tacoma pickup truck.

A total of five people were injured in the collision.

A passenger in the Jeep succumbed to injuries at the scene of the crash. A second victim passed away at the hospital.

The coroner identified the victims as 45-year-old Jennifer Frye Tucker and 54-year-old Gena Renae Kirby.

“Please keep the families of these two victims in your thoughts and prayers during their time of loss and grief,” Coroner Rusty Clevenger said.

Stay with FOX Carolina for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two found dead inside Upstate home
Coroner: 2 found shot in Greer home after child calls 911
Christina Parcell
Nude photos lead to new charges after Greer woman’s stabbing death
Suspect dies following shooting involving officer in Greenville
Coroner identifies suspect killed in Greenville Co. officer-involved shooting
Terrance Darby
Suspect charged after leading law enforcement on chase in stolen ambulance
Former Lowcountry attorney Cory Fleming listens to the prosecutor during his sentencing hearing...
Fleming sentenced, Murdaugh trial date set in Beaufort Co. court

Latest News

Riverside High School had a special celebration for the first four classes to ever graduate on...
Riverside honors first graduating classes for 50th celebration
Devin Daniels
‘Chaotic traffic stop’: Wanted Georgia man taken into custody on I-85 in Upstate
The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office announced that a wanted suspect from Atlanta was taken...
Wanted man arrested after 'chaotic traffic stop' on I-85
Fatal crash on Highway 221 North
Coroner responding to crash in Spartanburg County