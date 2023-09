ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Denver Down Farm is a winner in the 2023 USA TODAY 10 Best Readers’ Choice travel award contest.

The Anderson, South Carolina farm won the contest for the best corn maze.

This years corn maze is inspired by country singer, Reba McEntire.

The award winning corn maze opens to the public on Saturday, September 23rd.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.