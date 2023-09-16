FOX Carolina Tailgate: Where Clemson and South Carolina stand after their first wins of season

We continue the conversation because 30 minutes just wasn't enough
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 8:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Clemson and South Carolina got their first wins of the season last week, but questions remain as both teams head into big matchups in the coming weeks.

FOX Carolina’s college football analysts Corey Miller and Patrick Sapp joined Sports Director Beth Hoole to discuss where both teams stand.

With two weeks in the books, our analysts evaluate the Tigers and the Gamecocks and whether they pass the “eye” test.

South Carolina faces a crucial test this week as they travel to Athens to take on Georgia, the top-ranked team in the nation. Our analysts break down whether South Carolina has enough to take down Georgia behind Spencer Rattler’s leadership. Our analysts also discussed “college football dynasties” and whether Clemson and Alabama are truly falling off.

Finally, our analysts look at the biggest matchups coming up this week and pick who they think will win!

