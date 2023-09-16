Governor issues proclamation to honor Clinton football’s 100th anniversary

CLINTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster has issued a proclamation to celebrate Clinton High School football.

Sept. 15, 2023 is the 100th anniversary of Clinton High School’s football team. The proclamation encourages all South Carolinians to come together to congratulate the Red Devils on a century of their contributions to football.

Governor's Proclamation to celebrate Clinton High School Football 100th anniversary. (Governor's Office)

The team played their first full season in 1923 and the September 15th date was chosen because it was the day of Clinton’s home football game against Chapman High School.

The home game celebrated the centennial anniversary of the team.

All generations of Red Devil football players were invited to come back and celebrate the 100-year milestone with each other.

