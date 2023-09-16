Sunday showers and storms, nicer next week

Chief meteorologist Kendra Kent has your hour-by-hour weekend forecast
By Bryan Bachman
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 7:51 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Showers and storms make a Sunday comeback before Fall-like weather resumes.

First Alert Headlines

  • Showers and thunderstorms return for Sunday
  • Briefly muggier, then back to Fall-like conditions
  • Dry and pleasant next week

Mostly cloudy skies will continue tonight as a disturbance tracks east out of the Deep South. Spotty sprinkles will be possible throughout the night, with more substantial showers set to roll in closer to 4:00 AM. These will persist into Sunday morning, making for a soggy start to the second half of the weekend. Lows will range from the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Futuretrack Satellite & Radar, 8:00 AM Sunday
Futuretrack Satellite & Radar, 8:00 AM Sunday(WHNS)

Occasional rain and thunderstorms will take up much of the morning on Sunday, so you’ll want the rain gear if you’re headed out for church services or your morning cup of coffee. The rain may be heavy at times, and could be accompanied by a few thunderstorms through midday. Clouds will break during the early afternoon, but a few additional shower or storms will be possible through the evening hours, so make sure to keep an eye on the sky if you plan on heading out.

Futuretrack Satellite & Radar, 6:00 PM Sunday
Futuretrack Satellite & Radar, 6:00 PM Sunday(WHNS)

It will be a muggier day, but temperatures will be held in check by the morning clouds and wet weather. Expect highs in the low 70s across the mountains, with middle to upper 70s upstate.

Regional Forecast, Sunday
Regional Forecast, Sunday(WHNS)

High pressure will settle in for a long stretch beginning on Monday. Partly to mostly sunny skies will have the run of things through Friday, with comfortable, Fall-like conditions resuming. Highs will range from the mid 70s to low 80 each day, with lows dipping down into the 50s by night. The chance for showers will return on Saturday.

High Temperature Trend, Upstate
High Temperature Trend, Upstate(WHNS)

