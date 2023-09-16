Travelers Rest opens registration for Scarecrows on Main

TRAVELERS REST, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Registration has opened up for this year’s Scarecrows on Main in Travelers Rest.

The annual event lines the downtown streets with scarecrows created by members of the community.

The theme for this year’s scarecrows is The Wizard of Oz.

Participants are encouraged to go with the theme but it is optional.

The scarecrows will be voted on in three categories: fan picks, Facebook favorites, and best in theme.

The top three individuals or families in each category will win a $50 gift card to spend at the businesses on Main Street.

The last day to register is Sunday, October 1 and the following Saturday, October 7 is the scarecrow installation day.

Click here to register.

