Anderson Co. Sheriff’s Office: Deputy injured in crash

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy was injured in a crash Saturday night.

According to deputies, the crash happened along SC Hwy 413 and Broadway Lake Rd.

Anderson Co. officials say crews were called to the scene shortly after 8:00 p.m.

The Sheriff’s Office says the deputy was transported to the hospital and is expected to recover.

Officials say medical helicopters were called to the scene as well.

At this time, it’s currently unclear how the crash happened.

