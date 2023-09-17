Anderson Police: Investigation underway after two found shot

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson Police Department says they’re investigating a shooting that left two people injured Sunday.

Officers say they responded to the area of S Jefferson Ave. and Campbell St. at around 11:30 a.m. in reference to a shooting.

Police say their Criminal Investigative division is currently investigating the incident by interviewing witnesses and collecting evidence.

Stay with FOX Carolina as this story develops.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.