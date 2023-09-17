Anderson Police: Investigation underway after two found shot

(Northern News Now)
By Sumner Moorer
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 7:20 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson Police Department says they’re investigating a shooting that left two people injured Sunday.

Officers say they responded to the area of S Jefferson Ave. and Campbell St. at around 11:30 a.m. in reference to a shooting.

Police say their Criminal Investigative division is currently investigating the incident by interviewing witnesses and collecting evidence.

Stay with FOX Carolina as this story develops.

