Coroner identifies Cherokee County drowning vicitm

GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee County coroner’s office identified a man who drowned at Lake Thickety early Sunday morning.

According to a release from the coroner’s office, the incident happened at around 2:00 a.m. when a man and his wife were coming in from the lake on a small boat. When the boat started to float away from shore, the victim swam back in the lake and began to wave his hands shortly after, the coroner says.

The victim’s wife began to swim towards him but was pushed away, according to the release. The victim went under shortly after and was found at around 4:30 Sunday morning, the coroner confirms.

The victim was identified by the coroner as 51-year-old Juan Lamarr Wyrtch of Roebuck. Wyrtch was found 60 feet offshore by an aquatic rescue team and was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy will be performed as part of the investigation.

