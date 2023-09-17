Coroner identifies Cherokee County drowning vicitm

Drowning generic
Drowning generic(MGN)
By Thomas Gore
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 7:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee County coroner’s office identified a man who drowned at Lake Thickety early Sunday morning.

According to a release from the coroner’s office, the incident happened at around 2:00 a.m. when a man and his wife were coming in from the lake on a small boat. When the boat started to float away from shore, the victim swam back in the lake and began to wave his hands shortly after, the coroner says.

The victim’s wife began to swim towards him but was pushed away, according to the release. The victim went under shortly after and was found at around 4:30 Sunday morning, the coroner confirms.

The victim was identified by the coroner as 51-year-old Juan Lamarr Wyrtch of Roebuck. Wyrtch was found 60 feet offshore by an aquatic rescue team and was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy will be performed as part of the investigation.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Actor Mark Wahlberg visits Clemson (Photo: @markwahlberg)
Celebrity spotting: Actor Mark Wahlberg visits Clemson
Fatal Crash generic image
Coroner identifies driver killed after hitting tree in Greenville Co.
Two found dead inside Upstate home
Greenville Co. Coroner: Homicide investigation underway after 2 found dead
Even after getting new info, Tesla hadn’t restored the supercharging feature and they hadn’t...
Tesla blocks woman from charging her car
Fatal crash on Highway 221 North
Coroner releases names of 2 killed in Spartanburg County crash

Latest News

Officials say Sherrill’s cause of death is still under investigation.
Homicide investigation underway in Greenville Co.
The Sheriff’s Office said it will release a critical incident community briefing on Oct. 30 at...
Greenville Co. dentist killed in officer-involved shooting
Kaos was a part of many community events and educational visits at schools in the area.
Community mourns K-9 Officer
Anderson Co. Sheriff’s Office: Deputy injured in crash