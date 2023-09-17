Greenville Co. Coroner: 24-year-old dies after motorcycle crash

GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Officials in Greenville County say a 24-year-old man is now dead after a motorcycle crash in Greer.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office says they were called to a crash at the intersection of West Wade Hampton Blvd. and Dill Ave. shortly after 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

The Coroner’s Office says 24-year-old motorcyclist Zarius Moore was transported from the scene to a nearby hospital, where he later passed away.

Officials say Moore was pronounced dead just after 3:15 p.m.

Preliminary reports indicate Moore was traveling south on Wade Hampton Blvd. when he collided with another vehicle that was making a turn onto Dill Ave, according to officials.

The Coroner says an autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

Greer Police Department is also investigating the incident, according to officials.

