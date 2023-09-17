Greenville Co. deputies: Juvenile found stabbed at apartment

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Co. Sheriff’s Office says an investigation is underway after a juvenile was found stabbed at an apartment.

Deputies say they were called to 75 Mall Connector Rd. just before 3:30 p.m. Sunday in reference to a stabbing.

Once on scene, deputies say they found a juvenile female suffering from at least one stab wound,

Officials say the victim was transported to a hospital, but her condition is unknown at this time.

