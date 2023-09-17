Statesville man arrested more than week after machete attack

The altercation led to the lockdown of two schools in the area.
David Morgan
David Morgan(Iredell County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man accused of attacking two others with a machete in Statesville was arrested Saturday night.

Officers with the Statesville Police Department said they arrested David Morgan at a homeless camp behind Pump Station Road. The arrest came nine days after police said he was involved in a violent altercation involving a machete that injured two other men.

The altercation led to the lockdown of two schools in the area.

Morgan is currently in an area hospital for treatment from injuries sustained during the original altercation. After his release, he’ll face two counts of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Statesville Police Department at 704-878-3515.

