Statesville man arrested more than week after machete attack

STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man accused of attacking two others with a machete in Statesville was arrested Saturday night.

Officers with the Statesville Police Department said they arrested David Morgan at a homeless camp behind Pump Station Road. The arrest came nine days after police said he was involved in a violent altercation involving a machete that injured two other men.

The altercation led to the lockdown of two schools in the area.

[Search for assault suspect leads to lockdown of 2 Statesville schools]

Morgan is currently in an area hospital for treatment from injuries sustained during the original altercation. After his release, he’ll face two counts of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Statesville Police Department at 704-878-3515.

