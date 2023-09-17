Summer winds down on a pleasant note this week

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Sunny and pleasant weather takes over for the final days of Summer.

First Alert Headlines

Clearing and turning cooler again tonight

Dry and pleasant stretch this week

Next round of showers possible next weekend

Spotty showers will continue this evening through about 10:00 PM, possibly accompanied by a rumble of thunder. Behind them, skies will clear nicely overnight as a cooler and drier air mass begins to settle back in. Stay alert for patchy fog developing late and lingering into the Monday morning commute. Lows will dip to the low 50s across the mountains, with upper 50s expected upstate.

Bus Stop Forecast, Monday (WHNS)

High pressure will settle in for a long stretch beginning tomorrow. Partly to mostly sunny skies will have the run of things through Friday, with comfortable, Fall-like conditions resuming. Highs will range from the mid 70s to low 80 each day, with lows dipping down into the 50s by night.

3-Day Outlook (WHNS)

The chance for showers will return for the weekend, but this will be dependent on what happens with a possible coastal system later this week. Forecast models are currently split on the system’s track, but the potential exists for it to track inland over the Carolinas and Georgia. This is not expected to be a tropical system either, but we will be closely monitoring the forecast throughout the week.

