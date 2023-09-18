2 dead after crash involving tractor-trailer in Laurens Co.

The incident happened near mile marker 16 on I-385, the coroner’s office said.
By Thomas Gore
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 1:56 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Two people are dead after a crash involving a tractor-trailer and motorcycle on Sunday morning, according to the Laurens County coroner.

The coroner said they were called to the scene at around 10:48 a.m. on I-385 North at mile marker 16.

Officials identified the victims as 38-year-old Lindsey Diane Billings and 55-year-old James Scott Lewis.

This is all the information we have at this time. Stay tuned as we work to learn more.

