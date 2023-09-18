2 dead after crash involving tractor-trailer in Laurens Co.
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Two people are dead after a crash involving a tractor-trailer and motorcycle on Sunday morning, according to the Laurens County coroner.
The coroner said they were called to the scene at around 10:48 a.m. on I-385 North at mile marker 16.
Officials identified the victims as 38-year-old Lindsey Diane Billings and 55-year-old James Scott Lewis.
